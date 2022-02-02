Murder investigation launched after Manchester man found dead

A murder investigation has been launched after a Manchester man was found dead. The shocking attack happened at a house in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police have launched a murder investigation after a 40-year-old man was discovered dead. The victim was found at a property in the Pendlebury neighbourhood on Tuesday night, February 1, shortly after 9pm.

The emergency services had initially been called in after an assault had been reported. The victim was pronounced dead though at the scene of the incident on Agecroft Road. The police are calling for any witnesses to come forwards.

Two men were taken into custody on suspicion of murder. The cause of death is being investigated, according to the police. The men aged 43 and 46 years old are said to still be in custody.

Commenting on the investigation Detective Inspector Mark Davis for the Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team explained: “We have launched a full investigation to ensure the person or persons responsible are brought to justice.

“We are working on identifying the victim and the circumstances that have led up to his death.

“There is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.

“I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant, to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency as any information could prove pivotal to our investigation.”

Anyone with any details can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously or call 0161 856 6377 and quote incident 2878 of 01/02/2022.

