Monica Vitti: ‘Queen of Italian cinema’ dies at 90. The Italian actress had won a Golden Lion award and earned a BAFTA nomination.

The actress had shot to fame in a series of 1960s iconic films. Monica has died at the age of 90.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini paid tribute to Monica. He described the actress as “a great artist and a great Italian”. He also called her the “queen of Italian cinema.”

Monica had worked closely with director Michelangelo Antonioni. She had appeared in the 1960’s L’Avventura classic which she won a BAFTA nomination for. The actress had also appeared in English language roles and is known for appearing in Modesty Blaise.

Italy has been saddened by the death. Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi paid tribute and said that Monica had: “made Italian cinema shine around the world”.

He went on to add: “An actress of great wit and extraordinary talent, she conquered generations of Italians with her spirit, her bravura, her beauty.”

Monica’s bestselling autobiography A Bed is Like a Rose is a staple in schools and universities in Italy. She previously commented: “Its success is the most wonderful thing that has happened to me, a thousand times better than winning an Oscar.”

