Mix-up: Drunk and drugged up driver acquitted in Malaga

Drunk and drugged up driver acquitted in Malaga over urine test mix-up.

The driver had tested positive for both alcohol drugs at the time of the incident but he has now been acquitted. The courts were unable to prove that the urine sample belonged to him.

According to the Provincial Court of Malaga without the urine sample, there is no way to prove that the defendant had committed a crime. The police officer who arrested him was able to say that he had looked unfit to drive. The officer however was unable to say whether the man was staggering at the time of his arrest.

The urine analysis which was used to find the man guilty originally showed that alcohol and cocaine had been consumed. A Malaga court had previously found the man guilty of driving under the influence.

The Provincial Court has now looked at the case and said that there is no proof that the urine sample belongs to the man.

The man had been arrested by National police officers in December 2013. He was arrested at 4:35am as he drove down Diderot Street. He had been in the area of Malaga’s Guadalhorce industrial estate. His driving was erratic and he was intercepted by a patrol car.

The officers breathalysed the man but this showed a legal limit of alcohol in the blood. According to the court proceedings, a urine sample was also taken. The Provincial Court has thrown out the urine test results as the chain of custody was broken.

The records are only able to prove that a blood sample had been taken from the man. The urine test used to prove his guilt initially could not be linked to the defendant.

The defendant has now been acquitted. This means his driving disqualification and fine are no longer valid.

