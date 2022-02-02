Missing two-year-old found dead in builder’s bucket

The two-year-old girl who was found dead after going missing in Dagenham over the weekend, was found in a builder’s bucket by a police dog and not her family home as originally thought.

A local search was carried out by residents and family members after the toddler went missing, but she was only found when the police dog arrived.

The garden in Reede Road where she was found is undergoing construction work, being laid with what appears to be Astroturf. A shed also appears to be under construction.

The police have confirmed that no arrests have yet been made and that the cause of death is not yet known with a post-mortem to be held this week.

A spokesperson for the force told MyLondon: “Police attended an address in Reede Road, Barking after a two-year-old girl was reported missing [at] around 4pm on Saturday, January 29.

“The girl was found unresponsive in the garden.

“Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin are aware.”

They added: “The death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will be held week commencing Monday, January 31.”

No explanation has yet be given as to how the dead child got to be in the builder’s bucket found by the police dog or who was undertaking the work in the garden, with police investigations still ongoing

