BREAKING: Mason Greenwood bailed over rape probe

Mason Greenwood bailed over rape probe.

SUSPENDED Manchester United player Mason Greenwood has been bailed as police probe possibly rape and death threat accusations against the young footballer.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police on Wednesday, February 2 read: “A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.”

The announcement comes after the 20-year-old had spent three nights in custody following his arrest on Sunday, January 30. Greenwood was arrested at his home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester after his girlfriend, Harriet Robson, posted horrifying videos and pictures alleging that the footballer had beaten her.

Then on February 1, police were granted extra time to question the forward, who had been arrested on a string of offences including rape and making threats to kill.

“Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman”, confirmed a statement from the GMP yesterday (February 1).

It continued, “The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow”.

Adding, “Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support”.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings”, it concluded.

The young England international has seen his career almost disappear following the allegations and subsequent arrest. He has been suspended by his club, had his endorsement deal with Nike also suspended, his shirts taken off sale from the club shop, his teammates remove him from their social media and he has also been removed from all computer games.

And the Manchester club today had to reiterate their stance with regards to the troubled youngster. In a statement, Man Utd said: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind.

“As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) tweeted: “The club has now confirmed that Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice. MUST fully support the decision of the club in this regard.”

