MARBELLA is only Spanish winner in Best European Destination list 22 as one of just 20 chosen out of 400 applicants.

The ‘Best European Destination 2022 list has been prepared by the prestigious travel website European Best Destinations in association with Eden Network, created by the European Commission.

Spain’s only representative in the list joins London, Athens, Prague, Rome, Istanbul, Lucerne, Crete and Bavaria and will benefit from exposure to an estimated 420 million travellers through the website and associated media.

This means that in the coming months, the story of Marbella will be featured in publications such as Forbes USA, Condé Nast Travelers, Geo, National Geographic, Yahoo or Corriere Viaggi as well as many others.

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz, announced the achievement and stressed that “just the fact of having come this far is a great achievement for the municipality, since it will mean a promotion that will reach more than 420 million travellers”.

She added that the city was chosen due to “the quality of life, our climate, the possibility of playing sports, gastronomy and the complementary offer around leisure, health and shopping.”

Looking at the value of this inclusion Muñoz said “in the case of Dinant (Belgium), which ranked number 13, it had a tourist growth of more than 25 per cent compared to the previous year and estimated the economic impact at more than €15 million.”

Visit https://www.europeanbestdestinations.com/european-best-destinations-2022 before February 10 to vote for Marbella to be the winner

