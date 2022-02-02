Man arrested after fire destroys primary school overnight

Police have arrested a man suspected of intruding after a fire broke out a West Yorkshire primary school last night.

Police rushed to Ash Green Community Primary School in Halifax, after an intruder alarm was set off. There they arrested a man who was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

West Yorkshire Police said they were remaining at the scene and that they were treating the blaze as ‘suspicious’, however they have not provided any further details.

The first calls to 999 alerting the emergency services came in at around 8pm last night with the fire already engulfing the two-story building. What damage has been caused to the building is not known but it is believed a single-floor extension was destroyed in the blaze.

Ten fire engines fought the fire but by 11pm the operation had been cut back to three who continued to douse the flames until the fire was full extinguished.

In a Twitter post, the local Holy Nativity Church said: ‘Looking on as our school burns comes with a feeling of helplessness as the professionals do their job.

“As we stand together, we pray for all of the staff, pupils at @AshGreenPrimary together with the whole community of Mixenden. We’re thankful for the Fire Fighters and Police.”

Head Teacher Mungo Sheppard tweeted, saying that staff and community are devastated but “we will all get through this together.”

She added: “Tomorrow is day one of our recovery. We will have all our wonderful children back as soon as we can, whatever and wherever it takes. Take care everyone.”

The circumstances surrounding the fire, why the man was arrested and the motivation for starting the fire are unclear with investigations starting this morning.

