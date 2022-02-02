Malaga mystery accident leaves one dead. The authorities are investigating.

Tragedy hit in Malaga on Tuesday night, February 1. For unknown reasons, a vehicle left the road resulting in one person dying. The accident happened in Malaga’s Almogía. No details regarding the accident have been released and the authorities are said to be investigating.

Sources at the Traffic Management Centre confirmed to Europa Press that the accident took place on the MA-3404 road. The fatal accident happened at the kilometre five mark. Reportedly no other vehicles were involved in the fatal accident that happened shortly before 10pm.

The authorities are thoroughly investigating the accident in the hopes of finding out how the fatality occurred.

No further details are known at this time.

