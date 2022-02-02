Malaga man pretends to suffocate to skip the bill. Medics rushed to help the man but not everything was as it seemed.

Officers from the National Police in Malaga have arrested a 53-year-old man who allegedly assaulted police officers. The man had been in a bar and claimed he was feeling unwell. Staff at the bar quickly called an ambulance as the man appeared to be choking.

An ambulance rushed to the scene of the incident but the medical team discovered that he had been pretending to suffocate and choke. He had faked the incident in order to skip the bill. When the medics arrived he insulted them and tried to assault them too.

The events occurred at premises in the Malaga capital on January 30, at around 8pm. The National Police were called in after a health worker requested help at Calle Molina Larios.

When the medics tried to help the man he had allegedly tried to attack them. The man had even attempted to enter the ambulance in a bid to attack them.

When police officers arrived at the scene they interviewed the paramedics. The paramedics explained that they had received a call saying that a man was asphyxiating.

The medics soon realised that the man was faking it and had been trying to skip the bill. The officers quickly arrested the man who was aggressive towards them. The man has now been detained as an alleged perpetrator of an offence against the officers.

