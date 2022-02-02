Madeleine McCann chief suspect ‘no more than 5 minutes away’ according to phone data

Phone records have shown that the suspect in the Madeleine McCann case was no more than 5 minutes from the apartment

A new documentary about the disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann from an apartment on Portugal’s Algarve in 2007 makes startling new claims about the chief suspect Christian Brueckner.

The British youngster went missing from the Ocean Club resort in Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007, and despite many investigations, has not been heard of since. Bruecker, aged 44, was named by German prosecutors in June 2020 as their main, and only suspect.

Convicted paedophile Brueckner has always denied being responsible, and is currently serving time in a German prison on unrelated sex and drugs charges. He has always said that the police have no concrete evidence linking him to Madeleine.

He has always maintained that there are several people who can offer him an alibi, and who will testify to his whereabouts on the night of Maddie’s disappearance.

According to The Telegraph, this new documentary, made by SAT.1, claims to have unearthed evidence from mobile phone data that places Bruecker just five minutes from the scene of the crime.

“A reconstruction of the evening of the crime, and extensive research in Portugal and Germany, found that Christian B was very familiar with the Ocean Club area in Praia da Luz. Prior to Maddie’s disappearance, he repeatedly carried out repair work at the place where the three-year-old disappeared in 2007”, a spokesperson for SAT.1 said in a statement.