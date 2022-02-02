Breaking: Boy dies in horror crash in Northfleet, Kent.

BREAKING NEWS – A boy dies in a horror minibus crash in Northfleet, Kent on Wednesday, February 2. The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries but sadly died shortly after.

The boy, who was believed to be a pupil at Northfleet Technology College and of secondary school age, was killed after being struck by a Mercedes Sprinter minibus at around 8.25 am as he walked along Vale Road.

A statement from a Kent Police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Northfleet.

“Kent Police was called at around 8.25 am on Wednesday, February 2, to a collision in Vale Road, involving a white Mercedes Sprinter minibus. It took place close to the junction with Colyer Road and Park Avenue.

“Police and ambulance crews attended and a boy, of secondary school age, was taken to hospital, where he later died. The child’s next of kin have been made aware.”

A letter from headteacher Jane Partridge told parents: “I’m sorry to inform you that one of our community died this morning after being hit by a vehicle on his way to school.

“The incident is currently under investigation by the police so we are unable to comment further.

“A number of our students witnessed the incident, and the following events, and are understandably extremely distressed.

“The school will be providing support if it is required for these students.”

According to Kent Online, the boy was likely a Year 7 student.

Police are urging drivers to check their dashcams for any footage which may assist their investigations.

