Just in: CNN shocked as boss Jeff Zucker resigns while Donald Trump revels in his resignation

CNN have been left shocked as boss Jeff Zucker dramatically resigns on Wednesday, February 2 while Donald Trump revels in the resignation of his former foe.

The media company’s president announced his unexpected departure from the network after nine years following investigations into the Chris Cuomo scandal which uncovered a romantic relationship with his “closest colleague” that Zucker failed to disclose to the company.

A statement from Zucker read: “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.

“As a result, I am resigning today.

“I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.

“I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead.”

Zucker, 56, was involved with a relationship with Allison Gollust, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for CNN Worldwide, both confirmed Wednesday.

Gollust confirmed the romance in a separate post, writing: “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years.

“Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

Former US President Donald Trump revelled in the announcement from Zucker.

Trump posted on social media: “Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers…Jeff Zucker is gone—congratulations to all!”

CNN have been steeped in controversy in recent months. In December 2021, the news network confirmed John Griffin (44) had worked as a producer at the network for the past eight years before he was arrested and charged with child sex crimes that happened at his home in Ludlow, Vermont.

Griffin allegedly paid a mother money so he could rape her 9-year-old daughter. He is also believed to have used messaging apps from April to July 2020 to convince parents of minors to let him train their daughters to be sexually submissive. CNN fired Griffin shortly after he was arrested.

Griffin was a senior producer who claimed he worked closely with anchor Chris Cuomo, who was found to be secretly aiding the defence of his embattled older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment allegations. Those allegations led to Andrew’s resignation and Chris was later fired by CNN.

