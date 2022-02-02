Ian Blackford says Boris Johnson wilfully misled parliament

SNP MP Ian Blackford, who was removed from the commons after saying that the Prime Minister wilfully misled parliament, has denied that it was a political stunt. Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle asked him to remove himself from the house after he would not withdraw the statement, as it considered against parliamentary etiquette to make such an assertion.

Mr Blackford walked out of to the raucous cheers of the Conservative benches.

Asked about the controversy on breakfast TV, the Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP told BBC: “No, it wasn’t a stunt, it wasn’t premeditated.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He continued saying: “If I were to be in trouble because I’ve spoken the truth yet the man that has repeatedly told lies, the man that has sought to cover up everything that’s going on, the man that has misled parliament, sits there.

“I’m to be punished because I’ve stood up for my constituents and stood up for the millions of people in the United Kingdom that feel real anger.

“I have a duty to do what I have been sent to Westminster to do.”

In another interview he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that he took “no pleasure in having to leave the chamber” after he refused to back down.

Blackford said: “It seems, I have to say, slightly perverse that I’m the one that is to be thrown out of the House of Commons on the basis of standing up and telling the truth..

“Now, if I had withdrawn what I’d said yesterday in the House of Commons I would have been guilty of doing what the Prime Minister has done, and that would have been lying to everybody watching.

“One of these days the Prime Minister is going to have to accept that he has abused the trust that was put in him when he became Prime Minister. He should have gone by now.

“And this morning, my message to Tory MPs, they’re going to have to do the job because, quite simply, this man is not fit for purpose. He’s not fit to be Prime Minister.”

Several Conservative MPs and ministers have come out to back the Prime Minister, denying that he wilfully misled parliament.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.