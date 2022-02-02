Guardia Civil arrests 133 for illegal water extraction

SEPRONA (Guardia Civil) has said that as a result of 1,512 inspections carried out across Spain, 133 people have been arrested for illegal water extraction. The inspections looked for wells, boreholes and ponds for the accumulation of illegal water.

The joint mission (Operation MIZU II) undertaken with a variety of local organisations and the Hydrographic Confederations, detected 98 criminal offenses, most of them against Natural Resources and the Environment. That led to the investigation and the arrest of 133 people.

In addition to the illegal extraction and collection of water, arrests were undertaken for crimes such as Distraction and Water Fraud, Territorial Planning and even Against the Public Administration.

Surveillance and control of the proper management of water resources, mainly aquifers, has made it possible to detect up to 2,326 administrative infractions.

Among the most common illegal water collection techniques, SEPRONA agents have detected drilling of wells and surveys lacking authorisation, illegal pools of water accumulation, also direct collection of water from riverbeds and streams and flow meters (volumetric water meters) that are not approved, manipulated or simply not operational.

Most facilities lacked security measures, which represents a danger to the life or physical integrity of people or animals, especially when the structures are abandoned after such illegal use.

The information collected in the inspections has made provided the unit with a better understanding of the illegal activities, as it has their ability to use geo-referencing techniques to determine where the crimes are being committed.

Of the total structures, 74% correspond to wells and boreholes with most being in particularly sensitive and vulnerable areas, such as the Doñana National Park and the basins of the main rivers in Spain.

Operation Aquae (Huelva)

10 alleged crimes against the environment have been clarified for the illegal diversion of water with damage to the ecosystems of the Doñana National Park. 14 people and 12 companies are investigated. The investigation is still open.

Operation Acuin (Basin)

2 individuals and 2 companies have been investigated for the alleged commission of a crime against natural resources and the environment and another for fluid (water) fraud, for carrying out groundwater abstractions lacking the mandatory authorization of the River Basin Agency, through the installation of illegal wells and the use of manipulated flow meters to falsify the reading of the accounting of the water extracted illegally.

The aquifer from which said water abstraction was being carried out was declared overexploited.

Operation Trincase (Valladolid)

Thanks to the close collaboration of the Duero Hydrographic Confederation, an agent of the Confederation’s River Guard has been investigated as the alleged perpetrator of crimes of bribery, negotiations and prohibited activities of public officials and false documentation. The investigated, taking advantage of the official position he held, was offered to farmers for documentation processing charging in cash and without issuing an invoice.

Crimes against natural resources and the environment

Overexploitation of some aquifers based on multiple interests, mainly economic, constitutes a serious threat to our environment and especially against this essential resource for life. Water availability in Spain is largely determined by the seasons and natural water flows.

Those found guilty of illegal water extraction face prison sentences of six months to two years, a fine of ten to fourteen months and special barring from profession or trade for a term of one to two years. In case of finding themselves in the most aggravated case, they could face a prison sentence of up to five years in prison.

