Groundhog Day cancelled: Groundhog Milltown Mel dies hours before celebrations start. Milltown Mel would have predicted the end of winter during the celebrations.

On February 2 Groundhog Day is normally celebrated. The 2022 celebrations will be suspended though after groundhog Milltown Mel died suddenly. Milltown Mel normally predicts when winter will end in New Jersey.

The news was announced on his official Facebook page. Milton died only hours before the celebrations were set to take place. The festivities will now no longer be held on Wednesday, February 2. Due to the timing of the death, no replacement groundhogs are available.

The Facebook page announced the news and said: “We are sad to report that Milltown Mel recently crossed the rainbow bridge,

“Considering the lifespan of a groundhog is about three years, it’s not that surprising, but Mel left us at a difficult time of year, when most of her fellow groundhogs are hibernating. So there will be no babies available to replace him until this spring. We tried everywhere to get a replacement, but to no avail.”

Milltown Mel had been set to predict whether winter would end early or whether people would have to face six more weeks of wintry weather.

