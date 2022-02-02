Covid infection takes hold in just 42 hours, according to a ground-breaking new UK based study.

Data from the world’s first “human challenge” study was released on Wednesday, February 1. The study involved 36 volunteers who were infected on purpose with the coronavirus. The study revealed that on average it only took 42 hours from exposure for the virus to be detected in a person’s body.

Government guidance suggests that the incubation period for COVID is around five or six days. This study shows that the incubation period is significantly less. The study participants were aged between 18 and 29 years old and the study was carried out at Hampstead’s Royal Free hospital.

The study is said to be equally valid for Delta and Omicron variants even though the alpha variant was used by the researchers.

The experts involved in the study commented: “These data provide clear evidence that emphasises the critical importance of wearing face coverings over the nose as well as mouth.

“Furthermore, our data clearly show that viral shedding occurs at high levels irrespective of symptom severity, thus explaining the high transmissibility of this infection and emphasising that symptom severity cannot be considered a surrogate for transmission risk in this disease.”

The study was sponsored by the Imperial College London. Professor Christopher Chiu was the chief investigator on the project. He revealed: “People in this age group are believed to be major drivers of the pandemic.

“Our study reveals some very interesting clinical insights, particularly around the short incubation period of the virus, extremely high viral shedding from the nose, as well as the utility of lateral flow tests, with potential implications for public health.”

The deputy chief medical officer for England Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam commented on the study’s importance.

He explained: “Challenge studies could still prove to be important in the future to speed the development of ‘next-generation’ Covid-19 vaccines and antiviral drugs.

“This data underline just how useful a tool lateral flow tests can be to pick up people when infectious and the importance of wearing a face covering in crowded, enclosed spaces.”

