Like many of us living in this country we happily call home, the last two years have been extremely taxing. To be clear, I’m not referring to the recent fiasco of the overseas declaration taxes. The “taxing” I mean is the way in which things that are both physically and mentally challenging are becoming part of our everyday lives.

There’s probably no better example of this than the myriad of conflicting rules and regulations governing international border controls and travel laws intended to keep us safe from the impact of COVID 19 and Omicron viruses.

I experienced a real humdinger of misinformation recently when I tried to attend an industry conference in Australia; just type in ‘Australian Entry Rules for non-Australians’ into your preferred search engine and scan the mix of advice. It’s a nightmare. As a result, I’ve decided to avoid travelling for a while and instead explore and take advantage of the many pleasures of life closer to home.

In my opinion, we are incredibly fortunate to live in one of the most beautiful and exciting places on earth.

I’ve started by identifying 10 destinations that I have neglected in the past few years. I plan to visit or reacquaint myself, and my family, with each one over the next few months. I’m going to write about each of them, and I’d also like to hear from you about the areas you feel have soul and are eminently worth visiting or revisiting. I’m calling it the ‘Costa del Soul’ poll, and you can share in celebrating Spanish destinations with a lot of soul by emailing your favourites to me at [email protected]

