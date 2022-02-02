British Bulldogs are now banned in Norway for being “unhealthy”

British bulldogs will be effectively banned in Norway after a landmark case was won by an animal rights charity. Animal Protection Norway claimed the selective breeding of both British Bulldogs and Cavalier King Charles Spaniels mean they have become more susceptible to ailments and other health problems.

Ashild Roaldset, the vet who leads Animal Protection Norway said: “This is first and foremost a victory for our dogs.

“It is a historic verdict that attracts international attention. The man-made health problems of the bulldog have been known since the early 20th century.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“But dogs have the right to be bred healthy.”

Selective breeding can cause a range of issues with British bulldogs being prone to Brachycephalic Airway Obstruction Syndrome.

Cavalier King Charles spaniel’s, meanwhile, suffer heart defects, headaches, and eye and joint problems.

The court added, however: “A conviction does not imply a ban on serious breeding of bulldog or cavalier, as serious and scientifically based cross-breeding could be a good alternative.”

The case was brought to court in 2018 but in July 2021, the Norwegian Parliament voted to amend the wording of the breeding clause of the welfare act to insist breeders are responsible for breeding healthy animals, as reported by The Evening Standard.

Figures from The Kennel Club reported the popularity of flat-faced dog breeds has increased by 2,747 per cent in the last 17 years but on the whole, owners cannot recognise their pets are in pain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.