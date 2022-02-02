Breaking: Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy charged with attempted rape of new victim

Breaking: Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy has been charged with attempted rape of a new victim.

Benjamin Mendy is set to stand trial for a series of rapes and one sexual assault. A new allegation has been added after he appeared at Chester Crown Court. The judge has now ruled that this latest charge can be reported on.

The French international faces a total of nine offences that relate to 6 women. The charges against the footballer include seven counts of rape against four women. A new charge of attempted rape has been made which involves a new victim. There is also one charge of sexual assault.

The Manchester City star briefly appeared before Judge Mr Justice Thompson on Wednesday morning. Mendy has not entered a plea yet and another pre-trial hearing date has been set for March.

The trial is expected to last six weeks. Judge Thompson has called on lawyers to ensure that no delays take place. He commented: “It’s not fair on the complainants and not fair on the defendants.

“I’m conscious of the fact that the complainants have already suffered significant delay.

“Say, for example, Mr Mendy, his career is on hold. Everyone has got to understand Mr Mendy can’t go to work. This matter needs to be tried.”

