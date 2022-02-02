Boris brilliantly mocked by bingo company in hilarious ad campaign

Boris has been brilliantly mocked by a bingo company in a hilarious ad campaign.

UNDER pressure UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government has been brilliantly mocked by a bingo company in a hilarious ad campaign to promote their upcoming tour.

The well-documented troubles of Boris Johnson and the UK government have been the inspiration of many amusing memes on social media after the ongoing ‘Partygate’ scandal, but as far as the title for funniest goes – all bets are off – as bingo company Bada Bingo appears to have won the crown.

Posting several mockup billboard posters with Boris calling out bingo numbers, the company, which tours the country promising “the most epic bingo party the universe has ever seen”, has come up with a hilarious ad campaign to promote their upcoming events.

In one post on Instagram, the company trolls Tory MP Conor Burns, who tried to defend Boris Johnson’s involvement in the Partygate scandal, by saying: “As far as I can see, he was in a sense, ambushed with a cake.”

The post reads: “Ambushed by cake… 38”.

Another says: “Cheese and wine, 69”.

With increasing calls for the Prime Minister to step down, the bingo company used the backlash from the 10 Downing Street party scandal to post a happy picture of Boris holding a number nine ball with the caption: “Time to resign, 9”.

And with the Sue Gray inquiry slowly getting nearer to being released, in whatever form it is watered down to, Bada Bingo capitalised on a photo of a policeman holding up a bingo ball with the words: “Cops at the door, 44”.

The posts have inspired some great comments with social media users, who have lapped up the comedy gold.

One IG user said: “Plot Twist: BJ was paid £500k to appear in these and has given his full permission.”

“And they keep coming..brilliant,” another wrote.

One person said: “Oh. My. God. These are just BRILLIANT!! Well done!”

“The new Netflix and chill,” another said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.