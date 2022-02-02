Bizarre wild boar accident claims Spanish singer’s life

Bizarre wild boar accident claims young Spanish singer’s life.

Spanish singer Leire Iribarne has reportedly died at the age of 24 in a multiple vehicle traffic accident. Reportedly the traffic accident was caused by a wild boar. Leire was a member of the Diabolo Kiwi band.

The bizarre accident reportedly occurred on Friday night at around 8:30pm. The accident is said to have occurred on the A64 motorway heading towards Bayonne. The shocking accident caused one fatality and left seven people injured.

The wild boar is said to have invaded the road which then caused a multicar pileup. The Spanish singer reportedly died at the scene of the accident.

The famous musical group Diabolo Kiwi was founded in 2016. The group released its first album in 2019 called Kokinkeriak Fini. The second album was released a year later and was named Uhin Galduak.

Leire was born in Spain’s Navarra in 1997. No one is sure what will happen to the group now or their scheduled concerts.

