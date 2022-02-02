Just in: Baby rhino Tayo dies aged 14 months at Erfurt Zoo.

A BABY rhino named Tayo dies unexpectedly aged 14 months at Erfurt Zoo, Germany. The tragic discovery was made on Wednesday, February 2.

“The entire Zoopark team is deeply saddened by the sudden death of the young bull. Nobody can explain the reason. There were no signs of external influences,” said a spokeswoman on Wednesday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



During a general check-up two weeks ago, Tayo was said to be in good health and had seen good growth in his horn length, according to German newspaper, Bild.

The newspaper reports that animal keepers at the zoo said that young Tayo had behaved normally the day before, eating and drinking as normal. Zookeepers at ZooPark Erfurt apparently petted him as normal too.

Tayo’s pregnant mother Marcita is due to give birth to another baby rhino in late autumn of this year, according to the report. Rhinos have a gestation period of more than 500 days.

Tayo – which means “born to be happy” – was the second offspring of mother Marcita. Sadly, his brother Kiano and father Dino had to move out half a year ago due to a lack of space and went to other zoos.

For more EU news, please click the link here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.