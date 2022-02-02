Antonio Costa tests positive for Covid two days after winning Portuguese election

Just two days after winning the elections in Portugal, Antonio Costa has tested positive for Covid



Antonio Costa, fresh from his victory in the recent elections in Portugal has reported this Tuesday, February 1 that he has tested positive for Covid, and is now isolating, as reported by EFE.

According to the latest bulletin from the Portuguese General Directorate of Health (DGS), the number of infections registered this Tuesday 1 has once again exceeded the barrier of 50,000 in 24 hours, with 50,888 new coronavirus positives registered.

Numbers had fallen to 27,916 infections on Monday 31, although there are always more moderate numbers on a Monday, due to the effect of the weekend on the tests carried out.

Another 63 deaths were recorded, a number that has not been reached for almost 12 months, similar to those registered in the third week of February 2021. Last February 1, 275 deaths were recorded from Covid.

The number of hospitalised patients has fallen slightly, with the number of internees at 2,437, which is 32 less than Monday 31. There are currently 155 patients in the ICUs, five less than on Monday.

With nearly 10.3 million inhabitants, and facing its fifth wave of infections, Portugal has registered 2,690,690 positives, and 19,968 deaths since the pandemic began.

Updated this Monday 31, the 14-day incidence rate increased, and is at 6,836.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This is about 700 points above the update of last Friday 28, while the transmission rate (Rt) fell to 1.13. There are currently 592,365 active cases, and 639,307 contacts under surveillance, as reported by larazon.es.

