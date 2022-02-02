Amanda Holden could replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing on Ice

Dancing On Ice bosses could look to Amanda Holden to replace Philip Schofield as he isolates with Covid



Phillip Schofield revealed that he has tested positive for Covid on Monday, January 31, meaning he had to skip This Morning, and it has thrown his regular television appearances into chaos as a result, while he isolates.

While Philip quarantines, Dancing On Ice bosses are hastily searching for a co-host to join Holly Willoughby this coming Sunday, February 6, and it is believed that ITV chiefs could approach Amanda Holden to step into the role.

Other names that could be in the frame are Rochelle Hulmes, and Alison Hammond. “ITV is a progressive channel that wants to reflect the modern world as much as possible”, said an insider.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“And while Dancing on Ice’s bosses are gutted to see Phillip forced to temporarily step out of hosting duties, that also presents an opportunity to have two women front the show”, they continued.

Adding, “Producers have seen the energy that Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have brought to Strictly, and they’re curious to see how Holly bounces off another female presenter. But there’s no question of Phillip not returning. He’ll be champing at the bit to get back to work”.

Dancing On Ice is once again suffering the Covid curse, though not as bad as the last series just yet. Bez, the dancer from Happy Mondays was the first victim, followed by a fractured wrist for Rachel Stevens.

Kye Whyte, the professional BMX racer, picked up a knee injury in training, which saw him miss out on last weekend’s show, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.