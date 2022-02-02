Royal mistake means thousands of Queen’s ‘Platinum Jubbly’ souvenirs are up for grabs

A Chinese manufacturer was left red-faced after a right royal mistake left them with thousands of commemorative items they couldn’t shift. As the celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s reign reaching 70 years comes closer, the business has created some questionable souvenir items to rejoice in her “Platinum Jubbly”.

The misspelt gifts are being touted as a perfect present for fans of both Her Majesty and Del Boy by the company who have snapped up the quirky items to sell on. In a bid to cash in on the Monarch marking 70 years on the throne on February 6, a Chinese manufacturer produced 10,800 items – but failed to notice the spelling error in the word “Jubilee” during production.

Manufacturers were left “high and dry” after their UK partner, perhaps understandably, refused to take on the stock due to the translation mishap.

Wholesale Clearance UK, which sells unwanted stock in bulk, stepped in and picked up the collection, which features a painted image of the Queen and the words “To commemorate the Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II”.

The stock is now up for grabs as a bulk lot for £32,400, and Wholesale Clearance suggests any buyer could make a potential profit of more than £291,492. The Wholesale Clearance website says: “You will notice this is probably more at home on the shelf next to Peckham Spring as these are in fact celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubbly.

“These are…as you say…the Creme de la Menthe! So if you are a fan of the Queen and Del Boy…two birds with one stone.”

Only Fools And Horses character Del Boy, from the classic BBC sitcom, is known for his “Lovely jubbly” catchphrase and his dodgy money-making schemes. Andy White, of Wholesale Clearance, based in Poole, Dorset, told the PA news agency: “It’s a bit of fun.

“I think the online trader rejected the items pretty much straight away but in hindsight, with the exposure it’s getting, they’re probably wishing they didn’t.

“Their loss will be someone else’s gain”. The website added on the Platinum Jubbly listings: “If you close your eyes, you can almost hear those immortal words from Britain’s favourite businessman ringing through the halls of Nelson Mandela House.

“But in typical Only Fools manner, this isn’t exactly as expected.”

