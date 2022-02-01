Woman hauls tied up husband to get him vaccinated

A woman in Brazil was tired of arguing with her husband to get vaccinated, so tied a rope to him and hauled him down to the health centre.

The images, which have appeared on Tik Tok, show the woman from Rio Largo in Brazil literally dragging him down with both her hands.

Titled “A man tied up to take the vaccine” on Tik Tok, the scene drew many onlookers being considered very strange especially for Brazilians.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The two were also photographed waiting for him to be vaccinated, apparently calm despite the ropes that bound him, while his wife was standing with one of her hands holding the rope. The two looked at a point, probably waiting for their turn.

Tik Tok users have reacted in a variety of ways to the footage, some being unsure just how to react. There are those who have seen the funny side and there are those who have shared the anguish of women and there are those who have questioned how it could be possible.

Amongst the funnier comments was one that joked: “This woman is going to be president in 2022.”

Others have not found it so funny: “Does professional ethics allow the vaccine to be applied in this way? Does anyone know the answer?” And there are those who completely support it: “It seems absolutely correct to me. I would not live under the same roof with someone who does not care about life, while I try to take care of myself.”

74 percent of the population is already vaccinated with at least the first dose, however, the president of Brazil has refused to be vaccinated so far. He has stated several times that his management will not support any type of compulsory vaccination that according to him, would affect citizen freedom. This despite the fact that 95 percent of Brazilians have admitted that they want to be vaccinated according to the latest polls.

The pictures of the woman taking her tied up husband to get vaccinated, whilst funny, does also show how emotive a subject it is.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.