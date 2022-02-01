Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley found dead under disturbing circumstances

Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley was found dead under disturbing circumstances in Georgia.

Actor Moses J. Moseley had appeared in the hit show The Walking Dead from 2012 to 2015. His family had reported him missing shortly before he was discovered dead from a gunshot wound. The police are said to be investigating the death as a potential suicide.

Moseley’s family told TMZ that his body was discovered in the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge. They also revealed that the 31-year-old actor had died from a gunshot wound.

Moseley’s family became concerned when they had not heard from him since January 23. The family filed a missing person report and then called in security company OnStar. OnStar was able to track down his vehicle which led to the discovery of his body.

Tabatha Minchew commented on the passing of her friend and client. She told The Wrap: “He wasn’t just a client for me. We have been best friends for 10 years. He was at my wedding.

“Everyone who ever met him loved him, no one has ever had anything negative to say about him. When he was around everyone was so happy. He made everyone so happy. We’re all trying to wrap our heads around it as well.”

Tributes flooded in in memory of Moseley. Fellow actor Jeremy Palko commented: “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being You will be missed my friend. #TWDFamily.”

Avery Sisters Entertainment paid tribute and said: “With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley. We are truly saddened.

“Moses was a phenomenal actor who has appeared in movies such as “The Walking Dead”, “Queen of the South”, and “American Soul”, but MUCH more than that, he was an AMAZING person!

“For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly!”

