Violence erupts in Lorca as cattle ranchers try to attack government officials

Cattle ranchers try to attack government officials during a plenary session in the Murcian municipality of Lorca



The Local Police of the Murcian municipality of Lorca had to evict some thirty cattle ranchers this Monday, January 31, after they jumped the police cordon that was guarding the Local Development Centre.

They were demonstrating, along with another 500 people, at the doors of the building, inside which, the town hall plenary session was going to be held.

Diego Jose Mateos, the mayor of Lorca, condemned the events, describing them as “an attack on democracy, reminiscent of the assault on the Capitol of January 2021”.

In statements to journalists, the mayor expressed his rejection of the behaviour of this group of people, who “have invaded municipal property to try and attack and coerce the free deliberation and free vote of the highest municipal representative body”.

He called for all groups to “condemn what happened this morning, out of respect for the 25 councillors who are part of the corporation”.

Mr Mateos also expressed his confusion for the reasons that have led the ranchers to participate in this action. The plenary was due to discuss a modification of the general plan that regulates the distance between farms and population centres, and that affects new facilities or extensions of existing ones, but not to the nearly 700 that operate in the municipal term.

The demonstrators arrived at the door of the office, where the mayor, the councillor for urban planning, and representatives of the livestock sector met. Their meeting was being held in an attempt to unblock the crisis generated at the cost of a modification of the urban plan that limits the construction of pig farms.

Protesters were waiting in the plenary hall for the session to begin, scheduled for ten in the morning. It was subsequently suspended because the police could not guarantee the session its security.

The group of protesters circumvented the police security and climbed the stairs to the fourth floor. There, they shouted and threatened the government team, warning that they were going to burn the building, leading to the suspension of the plenary session, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

