Tragedy after mum dies saving young son in Spain’s Ceuta.

The mum had bravely saved her son from a traffic accident in late January. She had been rushed to hospital but has now sadly lost her life.

The traffic accident happened at around 6pm on Saturday, January 22. The accident happened in the Reina Regente neighbourhood of Spain’s autonomous city of Ceuta.

According to witnesses, the young boy had run towards the road and the brave mum had saved him from being run over. She was unable to avoid being hit though.

The accident happened in Vía Láctea street in Ceuta. The woman has now died in hospital leaving her young son behind. Health sources confirmed the death to the El Faro newspaper.

According to the paper, since the accident happened the woman had been receiving medical treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Melilla Regional Hospital.

Eduardo de Castro is in charge of public safety in the city. He commented that tragically nothing can be done to stop these kinds of incidents from occurring. He added that for the town this is the first road traffic accident death so far this year.

