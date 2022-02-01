The great artists of Benidorm Palace

We take a look back at some of the legendary acts that have previously graced the stage at Benidorm Palace.

WITH the iconic Benidorm Palace Valentine’s weekend coming up, featuring their new show Terra – a dinner show with live music, visual attractions, comedy, and magic – on Saturday, February 12 and the world’s best ELO tribute band on Sunday, February 13, we take a look back at some of the legendary acts that have previously graced the venue’s stage.

Considered a benchmark for organising large events, Benidorm Palace has seen the likes of Boney M, Sweet California, Ana Belen, Camilo Sexto and Raphael take to its stage, amongst many more amazing acts.

Recognised as the most commercially successful continental European singer in the world and one of the top record sellers in music history, Julio Iglesias is one of the most iconic artists to have performed at the Palace.

The incredible Louis Armstrong, American trumpeter and vocalist who is considered one of the most influential jazz figures with a career spanning five decades across different eras in history, is also on the long list of iconic performers.

Not forgetting The Four Tops – the American vocal quartet who helped define Motown, glamorous disco singer Gloria Gaynor, English reggae and pop band UB40, American doo-wop and R&B/soul vocal group The Drifters, St Helens born comedian and actor Johnny Vegas, Spanish flamenco and pop singer India Martinez and British psychedelic pop group Consortium.

With its long history and title of the best nightclub in Europe, it’s no surprise that Benidorm Palace has hosted some of the most recognisable artists from the world of music and entertainment, and its 2022 Valentine’s Weekend will not be short of the usual glitz and glamour seen at this emblematic and award-winning venue.

Tickets are available from the Benidorm Palace Box Office for €30 with an option available for chicken or fish and chips for €8.

Terra takes place on Saturday, February 12 at 8pm. Tickets are €34 to the show, €54 to the show and dinner, and €64 for the show and the menu Gran Palace Plus.

Benidorm Palace is also offering a special Valentine’s promotion of tickets to both Terra and ELO Again for the show only for just €55. Upgrades for a meal are available.

For more information or to book tickets, contact 965 851 660 or go to https://www.benidormpalace.com/en/tickets/

