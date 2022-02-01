A major shake-up at Tesco could put thousands of jobs at risk.

TESCO has announced a major shake-up that could put thousands of jobs at risk. In fact, more than 1,600 jobs could be axed after the supermarket giant said overnight roles at a number of stores will be stopped, while it also confirmed its discount brand “Jack’s” has been closed.

Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland CEO Jason Tarry said: “We operate in a highly competitive and fast-paced market, and our customers are shopping differently, especially since the start of the pandemic.

“We are always looking at how we can run our business as simply and efficiently as possible, so that we can reinvest in the things that matter most to customers.

“The changes we are announcing today will help us do this.

“Our priority now is to support our impacted colleagues through these changes and, wherever possible, find them alternative roles within our business.”

On Monday, January 31, the retailer confirmed plans to close its Jack’s discount supermarket arm, with seven stores shutting for good and the remaining six becoming Tesco shops. This, combined with the changes to the overnight roles, will put around 1,600 workers at risk.

Jack’s, which was launched in 2018 as part of the brand’s centenary celebrations, promised to offer ‘great-tasting food’ which was grown, reared or made in Britain at the lowest possible prices. It also stocked some familiar grocery brands and a range of general merchandise on a “When it’s Gone, It’s Gone” basis.

Jason Tarry said: “We have learnt a huge amount from Jack’s and this has helped Tesco become more competitive, more efficient and strengthened our value proposition, including through the launch of Aldi price match.”

“In turn, this has enabled us to consistently attract new customers to Tesco from our competitors over the last two years and we know they increasingly recognise the value they can find at Tesco,” he added.

The seven sites which will be closed are in Hull, St Helen’s, Walton, Castle Bromwich, Middlewich, Barnsley and Liverpool North.

The sites which will be transferred to large Tesco stores are in Chatteris, Immingham, Edgehill, Rubery, Sheffield and Wakefield.

