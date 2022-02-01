Stitch up claim as Sajid Javid’s brother ‘oversaw PartyGate complaints’

Accusations and a claim of a stitch up have been made against Scotland Yard after it became known that the Health Minister’s brother, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid, is the second-highest-ranking officer in the department that decided not to investigate “PartyGate”.

Bas Javid, is the brother of Health Secretary Sajid Javid and is one of those involved in the original not to investigate the force’s handling of the party allegations, according to the Mirror.

An accusation has been made by a Green Party peer of creating the appearance of “stark corruption”, with the two Bristol brother’s being directly involved in the scandal.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Jenny Jones told the Mirror: “To many people this will look like stark corruption and with so many complaints coming in and the press reports, the Met must have known the reputational damage it was taking.

“It looks like an establishment stitch up,” she added.

Scotland Yard has since been forced to investigate the affair after formal charges were laid by a William Wragg, a Tory MP.

The claim will put further pressure on the force who are already facing criticism for not moving quick enough to investigate the claims, as they are for the yes you can, no you can’t approach to the publication of the senior civil servant, Sue Gray’s report.

Surely with the stitch up claim the Deputy Assistant Commissioner will now have to excuse himself from the investigation in the PartyGate complaints.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.