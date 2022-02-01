Spanish Hipra vaccine claims to be more effective against Omicron

Director of the Hipra company developing the new Spanish Covid vaccine says it is more effective against Omicron



Elia Torroella, the director of R&D and Registries, for the Catalan company Hipra, has highlighted that according to the results of phase IIb of the clinical trial, the vaccine that the company is developing has had a “more powerful” response against the Omicron variant of Covid-19 than the vaccines that are currently in the market.

He stressed that the ability to generate antibodies when vaccinated with Hipra is greater than when vaccinated with Pfizer, “We are on the right track”.

Torroella made this claim in statements to journalists today, Tuesday, February 1, after the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), dependent on the Ministry of Health, has authorised phase III of the clinical trial.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Some 3,000 volunteers over the age of 16 will participate in this phase, in 17 Spanish hospitals – it is planned that another centre will be added in Italy, and two more in Portugal – and the company hopes to have the vaccine ready to go in the second quarter of 2022.

According to Torroella, this week the vaccinations of the third phase of the trial will begin in some centres, “Soon we will have the data we need to provide them to the European authorities, and move towards registration”.

The company’s forecast is to have this authorisation in May, to be able to start marketing the vaccine with a manufacturing capacity of 600 million doses per year, although Torroella has clarified that it will depend on demand.

At the moment the company has not sold any doses, but for several months they have been in contact with the European authorities, as well as authorities from other countries, “We will be ready to supply doses when we have authorization from the EMA”, said a spokesperson.

In Catalonia, the hospitals that will participate in phase III of the trial are the Germans Trias I Pujol Hospital, the Hospital Clinic, the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, the Josep Trueta Hospital, the Mollet Hospital in Barcelona, the HM Nou Hospital Delphi Barcelona, and the Quironsalud Hospital, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.