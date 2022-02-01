Savoury snacks and beef drive UK grocery inflation

Grocery inflation in Britain rose to 3.8 percent in the four weeks to January 23, driven up by the price of savoury snacks, crisps and beef. The figures and analysis announced by market researcher Kantar on Tuesday, underlined the growing cost-of-living squeeze facing many households.

Up 0.3% on December, when taken over the course of a 12-month period inflation has added an extra 180 pounds to the average household’s annual grocery bill.

“We’re now likely to see shoppers striving to keep costs down by searching for cheaper products and promotions,” said Fraser McKevitt, Kantar’s Head of Retail and Consumer Insight.

Official UK data indicates that overall consumer prices rose annually by 5.4% as of December, the highest rate in almost 30 years.

Kantar said supermarket sales fell by 3.8% over the 12 weeks to January 23, although year-on-year sales were 8.0% higher than the same period in 2020 and prior to the pandemic.

Market leader Tesco again outperformed its big four rivals with a year-on-year sales decline of 1.9% over the 12 weeks, with Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons seeing sales fall by 4.8%, 5.3% and 8.5% respectively.

All three of Tesco’s rivals lost market share with the company gaining 0.6 percentage rising to 27.9 percent of the market.

Market share and sales growth (%)

Market share 12 wks to Jan. 23 2022 Market share 12 wks to

Jan. 24 2021 % change in sales (yr on yr) Tesco 27.9 27.3 -1.9 Sainsbury’s 15.6 15.7 -4.8 Asda 14.4 14.6 -5.3 Morrisons 9.9 10.4 -8.5 Aldi 7.8 7.4 1.1 Co-operative 5.7 6.0 -7.8 Lidl 6.2 5.9 1.2 Waitrose 5.1 5.0 -1.8 Iceland 2.4 2.5 -7.2 Ocado 1.8 1.7 2.3

Source: Kantar

The sale of some items outstripped market growth with items like razor blade sales rising by 14 percent and spend on deodorant increasing by 20 percent.

Whilst savoury snacks and beef pushed up UK grocery inflation other food prices fell with store discounts helping to keep the rate in check.

