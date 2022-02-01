RESTAURATEUR Tibbi Aquila is returning to his La Cala de Mijas roots as he announces that he is taking over the old Little Geranium, where he first started his journey in Spanish Gastronomy.

Following his time at the restaurant, he moved on to open the two highly successful and popular eateries of La Pergola and La Scala, both of which have made quite a reputation for themselves and their owner in a short period of time.

Speaking on Facebook Tibbi explained that its “Back to the Roots” and is currently refurbishing and planning for the opening of his as yet un-named latest venture which he promises will be a cozy and romantic place which will see a mix of English and French fine dining as reasonable prices.

Due to open in March 2022, guests can expect to enjoy champagne breakfast and brunch during the day and an elegant dinner in the evening accompanied by live acoustic music.

With Easter starting in the second week of April, this new venture will undoubtedly benefit from the expected influx of visitors to La Cala.

