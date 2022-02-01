Pop Idol’s Michelle McManus gives birth to a son. Michelle has revealed her son’s adorable name.

Michelle has welcomed the newest member of her family into the world. She gave birth to a boy in January and announced the news today, February 1.

The 41-year-old Pop Idol star took to Instagram to share a photo of her baby boy with fans. She revealed that her newborn baby has been called Nicholas.

She shared a photo of her son and said: “Goodbye January 2022 👏 although I don’t know how any other month this year could possibly top you as you’re the month we welcomed the newest addition to our family 👶🏻❤

“Please say hello to Nicholas Peter Nimmo. You are so perfect in every way and we’re just so madly in love with you.

“Thank you for completing our family and our world. Love Mummy, Daddy and Harry 💙💙💙💙 #love #family #newarrival #babyboy #babybrother.”

Michelle set up her own record label McMannii Records after she shot to fame when she won Pop Idol in 2004.

She married her husband Geoff in 2017. Despite having a fantastic wedding ceremony in 2018 they had a second wedding celebration that was held in Glasgow.

Fans welcomed Nicholas into the world and one person said: “He’s a wee treasure! Well done, you’re a clever lassie. Hunners of love to you all. ❤️❤️❤️”

Another fan said: “Absolutely beautiful baby boy Nicholas Nimmo congratulations to you all and your beautiful family i was honored to make your frame for you 💙💙🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡💛💛💛💛💛💛”

