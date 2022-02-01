Police investigation launched after elderly couple found dead in Murcia home

The discovery of the bodies of an elderly couple in their house in Murcia has launched a police investigation



Police sources have reported the discovery of the bodies of two elderly persons this Monday morning, January 31, inside their home in the Murcia municipality of Rincon de Seca. Their lifeless bodies were found at around 11.30am, after a neighbour sounded the alarm, as he had not seen the octogenerian couple for several days.

Patrols were deployed to investigate, and on arrival, the door was unlocked, and they reportedly noticed the characteristic smell of decomposition. Once entering inside, the two bodies of Juan and that of his wife Maria Isabel were found on the floor.