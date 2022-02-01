Police investigation launched after elderly couple found dead in Murcia home

By
Chris King
-
0
Police investigation after elderly couple found dead in their Murcia home
Police investigation after elderly couple found dead in their Murcia home.t. image: policia nacional

The discovery of the bodies of an elderly couple in their house in Murcia has launched a police investigation

Police sources have reported the discovery of the bodies of two elderly persons this Monday morning, January 31, inside their home in the Murcia municipality of Rincon de Seca. Their lifeless bodies were found at around 11.30am, after a neighbour sounded the alarm, as he had not seen the octogenerian couple for several days.

Patrols were deployed to investigate, and on arrival, the door was unlocked, and they reportedly noticed the characteristic smell of decomposition. Once entering inside, the two bodies of Juan and that of his wife Maria Isabel were found on the floor.

The National Police has now taken over the case, whose specialised forensic officers were mobilised to the house, to thoroughly inspect it, and try to clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths. No hypothesis has been ruled out said a police spokesperson.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

An autopsy will now be carried out on the two bodies, to verify the cause of death, after they were transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Murcia.

According to a police statement, the bodies were found on the floor, and showed no obvious signs of violence. However, it will be the coroner’s report that determines what happened.

Several pets remained inside the house – three cats, and a bird – and there was apparently a lot of mess. Neighbours of the couple said that Juan and Maria Isabel had always rejected the help of Social Services. “This has not been a natural death of course. Both die at the same time… what’s up?”, close friends of the couple told laopiniondemalaga.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here