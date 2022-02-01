Police investigation launched after elderly couple found dead in Murcia home

The discovery of the bodies of an elderly couple in their house in Murcia has launched a police investigation
Police sources have reported the discovery of the bodies of two elderly persons this Monday morning, January 31, inside their home in the Murcia municipality of Rincon de Seca. Their lifeless bodies were found at around 11.30am, after a neighbour sounded the alarm, as he had not seen the octogenerian couple for several days.
Patrols were deployed to investigate, and on arrival, the door was unlocked, and they reportedly noticed the characteristic smell of decomposition. Once entering inside, the two bodies of Juan and that of his wife Maria Isabel were found on the floor.
The National Police has now taken over the case, whose specialised forensic officers were mobilised to the house, to thoroughly inspect it, and try to clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths. No hypothesis has been ruled out said a police spokesperson.
An autopsy will now be carried out on the two bodies, to verify the cause of death, after they were transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Murcia.
According to a police statement, the bodies were found on the floor, and showed no obvious signs of violence. However, it will be the coroner’s report that determines what happened.
Several pets remained inside the house – three cats, and a bird – and there was apparently a lot of mess. Neighbours of the couple said that Juan and Maria Isabel had always rejected the help of Social Services. “This has not been a natural death of course. Both die at the same time… what’s up?”, close friends of the couple told laopiniondemalaga.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.