Piers Morgan takes aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he weighs in on the Joe Rogan Spotify controversy.

The 56-year-old former Good Morning Britain presenter has shown his support for Rogan. Rogan had controversially interviewed discredited doctor Robert Malone on his show The Joe Rogan Experience.

The doctor had claimed that Americans have been “hypnotised” during the coronavirus pandemic. He believes that this is why they are wearing masks and willing to be vaccinated.

Meghan and Prince Harry along with other celebs have asked Spotify to control misinformation surrounding the coronavirus and vaccines on Rogan’s show.

Rogan hit back and revealed details of his guests’ credentials. He said: “Dr McCullough is a cardiologist and he is the most published physician in his field in history,”

“Dr Malone owns nine patents on the creation of the mRNA vaccine technology and is at least partially responsible for the creation of the technology that led to [creation of] mRNA vaccines.”

He went on to add: “Both these people are very highly credentialed, very intelligent, and very accomplished people, and they have an opinion that’s different from the mainstream narrative. I wanted to hear what their opinion is.”

Piers commented in his New York Post column: “Rogan’s got an open mind; like me, he doesn’t park himself into any particular political or social tribe, nor does he like or dislike people according to their partisan allegiance.”

He then took aim at Meghan and Harry and said: “Spotify should give Joe Rogan [the] cash Meghan and Harry make from their shows and tear up [the] royals’ contract,

“[Rogan] describes himself as a ‘socially liberal’ man who supports gay rights, women’s rights, universal health care and recreational drug use, and he has publicly endorsed Ron Paul, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard.”

Piers added: “But Rogan also believes strongly in free speech, hates cancel culture, supports the Second Amendment, and loudly condemns the appalling way conservative voices are constantly vilified and censored by liberal-run media.”

