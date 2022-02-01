Phillip Schofield has Covid as ITV’s Dancing on Ice and This Morning in chaos

Phillip Schofield has Covid as ITV’s Dancing on Ice and This Morning are left in chaos.

Schofield has confirmed he has caught COVID. This means that he will have to self-isolate. ITV shows Dancing On Ice and This Morning were thrown into chaos by the news.

Schofield normally delights fans as he appears on This Morning on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. He also appears alongside co-star Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Schofield took to social media to announce the news. Schofield took a lateral flow test and tested positive. He shared his results on Instagram along with the caption “well b*****s.

He went on to add: “Currently just a slightly sore throat.”

Due to his positive result, Schofield will not be able to appear on TV for a minimum of five days. Depending on the results returned by future lateral flow tests he could be off the air for as many as 10 days.

The earliest that Schofield will be able to appear on TV again would be Sunday for Dancing On Ice. To do this though he would need two lateral flow tests to return negative results on consecutive days. Sunday is the earliest date that Schofield will be able to leave the self-isolation.

This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby is working hard on Wim Hof’s Superstar Survival programme. She will star alongside comedian Lee Mack as celebrities “tackle their demons”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.