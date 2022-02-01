Pensioner arrested after dead body found in a dustbin

A pensioner has been arrested after the dead body of a woman was found in a dustbin in a hospital basement.

A 75-YEAR-OLD pensioner has been arrested after the dead body of a woman was found in a dustbin in Haar near Munich. Police believe that the dead woman (63) had tragically been in the hospital basement bin for weeks.

On Thursday, January 27, police were informed that a body had been found in a building in Haar at around 8.40 pm. The body, which was wrapped in a fitted sheet, was lying on the floor in a basement belonging to the residential and office building of the Isar-Amper-Klinikum in Haar. The body had been in the basement for several weeks and was badly decomposed, according to police.

Police were notified of the crime after someone claimed the pensioner had asked them to help move the bin. Police believe that the dustbin, in which the dead woman had hidden after her disappearance from Munich in the summer of 2021, had fallen over and the pensioner had asked the person to help pick it up and move it.

However, part of the body was sticking out of the bin and after making an excuse to leave, they notified the police who attended the scene. The elderly suspect was still standing in the cellar when the officers arrived.

Subsequently, police arrested the 75-year-old. They allege that the dead woman and the pensioner, who is now in custody, had been in a relationship.

The woman apparently died from knife wounds.

“The suspect is known to police as a sex offender and at the request of the Munich I Public Prosecutor’s Office, a warrant for his arrest for manslaughter was obtained by the Munich Local Court,” says Stephan Beer (43), head of the Munich homicide squad.

