BREAKING: Missing toddler found dead.

A TODDLER reported missing from a home in Dagenham on Saturday has tragically been found dead, according to police.

The two-year-old girl, who was reported missing in east London at around 4 pm on Saturday, January 29, led to a huge three-day police hunt that has sadly ended in today’s (February 1) shocking news.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police attended an address in Reede Road, Barking after a two-year-old girl was reported missing around 4 pm on Saturday, January 29.

“The girl was found unresponsive in the garden.

“Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained.”

The force has not confirmed if it is the garden of the home she was missing from.

Police say her next of kin are aware and a post-mortem examination will be held this week.

The Met has confirmed that no arrests have been made.

One local shop owner told The Evening Standard: “Police came in asking if we had seen a two-year-old girl. Then left. We found out later she was found dead, it’s so horrific. I can’t believe it.

“The house is only 200 metres away from us but we didn’t hear anything.”

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with further information as it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.