Martial arts and Kung Fu movie legend Bob Wall dead aged 82

As confirmed by his family, Bob Wall, the legendary martial arts expert, has passed away at the age of 82. Wall famously worked with two other legends, Bruce Lee, and Chuck Norris.

In a statement to TMZ on Monday, January 31, his family said, “Bob was the greatest husband and father. Family was everything to him. He lived a remarkable life and there is a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. His spirit & legacy will live on forever within us. He was our rock”.

Wall was a 9th degree Tang Soo Do black belt, and had trained extensively under the tutelage of martial arts champion, turned movie star, Norris.

He starred opposite Bruce Lee in three of the cult Kung Fu movies of the 1970s, notably, the 1972 film Way of the Dragon, then as ‘O’Harra’ in Enter the Dragon in 1973, and finally in Game of Death, Bruce Lee’s incomplete film that was re-cut in 1978.

A very public feud erupted with another martial artist, Steven Seagal, after he made disparaging remarks in martial arts interviews about Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris, and other American martial artists. This resulted in Wall laying down a series of challenges to Seagal in 1988, and again in 1992.

In the Black Belt magazine, action movie star Seagal boasted in two articles that he would have a fight to the death with anybody who believed they could defeat him. Wall took up the challenge and gathered a group of martial artists who were willing to answer Seagal’s challenge.

They nicknamed themselves the “Dirty Dozen” in a reference to the 1967 war film The Dirty Dozen, but Seagal never took them up on their offer.

