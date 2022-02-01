The police have been granted extra time to question 20-year-old Mason Greenwood



Mason Greenwood, the Manchester United forward who was arrested by Greater Manchester Police last Sunday, January 30, has today, Tuesday, February 1, been re-arrested. The player had been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and GBH after his girlfriend posted shocking images on Instagram.

The police have now been given extra time in which to question the 20-year-old, after two additional arrests on suspicion of sexual assault, and alleged threats to kill.

“Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman”, confirmed a statement from the GMP.

It continued, “The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow”.

Adding, “Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support”.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings”, it concluded.

Greenwood was removed from the computer game, FIFA 22 earlier today as a result of his arrest, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

