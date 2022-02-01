Lorca Police arrest one of the ranchers who invaded the Town Hall

As a result of the violent invasion of Lorca Town Hall by ranchers on Monday 31, one man has been arrested



Local Police officers in the Murcian municipality of Lorca have arrested the first of the ranchers it has been able to identify, as allegedly responsible for violently breaking into Lorca town hall premises yesterday, Monday, January 31.

The detainee is believed to have been the only assailant who allegedly attacked an officer during the violence that occurred. Ranchers had been protesting outside the facility where the plenary session was taking place, to discuss the modification of the regulations regarding the installation of pig farms in the municipal area.

Lorca Local Police will now wait on a report from the National Police, before filing more possible complaints about the events that occurred. A group of protesters violently broke through a police line, into municipal offices, in an attempt to face local officials. The plenary meeting was subsequently called off due to security concerns.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sources from Lorca town hall have confirmed to Europa Press that they are awaiting the report of the legal advice of the consistory itself, and the report of the National Police, to present further possible complaints about the events that occurred.

Among the possible crimes that can be attributed to the detainee are those of public disorder, threats, and attacking a police officer, as reported by abc.es.

‼️Muy grave. La patronal ganadera de #Lorca asalta el Ayuntamiento de aquella ciudad para impedir que los representantes democráticas aprueben medidas para reducir el impacto de las macrogranjas.

PP y VOX han alentado este asalto a la instituciones al más puro estilo trumpista. pic.twitter.com/sQruD12zOG — Javier Sánchez Serna (@J_Sanchez_Serna) January 31, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.