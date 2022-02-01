Lorca Police arrest one of the ranchers who invaded the Town Hall

By
Chris King
-
0
Lorca Police arrest one of the ranchers who invaded the Town Hall
Lorca Police arrest one of the ranchers who invaded the Town Hall. image: policia local lorca

As a result of the violent invasion of Lorca Town Hall by ranchers on Monday 31, one man has been arrested

Local Police officers in the Murcian municipality of Lorca have arrested the first of the ranchers it has been able to identify, as allegedly responsible for violently breaking into Lorca town hall premises yesterday, Monday, January 31.

The detainee is believed to have been the only assailant who allegedly attacked an officer during the violence that occurred. Ranchers had been protesting outside the facility where the plenary session was taking place, to discuss the modification of the regulations regarding the installation of pig farms in the municipal area.

Lorca Local Police will now wait on a report from the National Police, before filing more possible complaints about the events that occurred. A group of protesters violently broke through a police line, into municipal offices, in an attempt to face local officials. The plenary meeting was subsequently called off due to security concerns.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Sources from Lorca town hall have confirmed to Europa Press that they are awaiting the report of the legal advice of the consistory itself, and the report of the National Police, to present further possible complaints about the events that occurred.

Among the possible crimes that can be attributed to the detainee are those of public disorder, threats, and attacking a police officer, as reported by abc.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here