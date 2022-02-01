Loose Women’s Carol McGiffin denies calling Lorraine Kelly ‘revolting’. She has insisted that she made a mistake.

61-year-old Loose Women presenter Carol McGiffin claims that she has no issue with Lorraine Kelly. She had taken to social media and “mistakenly” branded Lorraine as “revolting.” The social media post has now been deleted.

Carol had hit out at a series of prominent people as she ranted on social media. The rant included names such as Lorraine, Dr Hilary and Karren Brady. The post included the list of names and said: “Profiting from other people’s misfortune. Msm [mainstream media] mercenaries.”

Carol claims she made a mistake when she retweeted the post. When she retweeted the post she commented: “I’d go further than that. They are revolting human beings and that’s being generous.”

Speaking to The Mirror, Carol has claimed that she did not see the “whole picture”. She claims that if she had, she never would have included Lorraine’s name.

Carol commented: “Unfortunately I retweeted it without looking at the whole picture.

“I didn’t see the bottom row and I deleted it as soon as I saw lovely Lorraine who has no place in that rogues gallery.”

The social media post mishap has reportedly caused issues at ITV. Speaking to OK! Magazine a source previously said: “Carol is very outspoken and believes in freedom of speech, but it has ruffled a few feathers at ITV.

“It’s not the first time there has been drama amongst the stars at ITV.”

