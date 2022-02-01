London tube station evacuated after fire breaks out

A huge fire has broken out next to a London tube station, with ten fire engines in attendance



A London tube station is currently closed off to the public after a huge fire broke out in a car garage close by. At least ten fire engines are reported to be at the scene fighting the blaze, which started at the facility located on Bollo Lane, next door to Acton Town underground station.

Passengers were shown fleeing the tube station in images and videos posted on social media. Some videos show clouds of thick smoke billowing up into the sky, and the roof of a building next door to the underground totally engulfed in flames.

“Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a car garage on Bollo Lane in #Acton”, the London Fire Brigade posted on its official Twitter page.

Several users commented on the ‘crazy scenes’ that are occurring at the station, with smoke from the blaze being seen from miles around. The incident was described as “apocalyptic” by one eyewitness speaking to My London.

London Fire Brigade has reportedly requested the whole area be cordoned off. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area, and the junction with Gunnersbury Lane has since been closed to traffic. Trains are not stopping at the station either.

The BBC has reported that services on the Piccadilly Line between Hammersmith and Uxbridge / Northfields have been suspended, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

Just got sent this by Acton Town tube station pic.twitter.com/2xJL9lNKc0 — 🔥🔥 𝓛ＵⓃقⓩ❼７⚫️⚪️ (@lungz77_) February 1, 2022

