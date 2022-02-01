Legendary American artist Lionel Richie has announced the cancellation of his European tour



Legendary US singing star Lionel Richie has announced today, Tuesday, February 1, that his upcoming European tour is being cancelled. Posting on Twitter, he blamed the current spread of the Omicron variant as the reason for this action.

“As Covid and its variants continue to impact the world, I have decided to hold off on my European tour this summer. The most important thing to me is the health of my fans, band, and crew”, Richie explained on his official Twitter account.

Adding, “I hope you all understand, and I hope to see you very soon when we can all gather safely”.

Richie was scheduled to perform this June at the Isle of Wight festival in the UK, which will come as a massive blow to his legions of British fans. According to his official website, the 72-year-old has also cancelled shows that were lined up in Las Vegas and New Orleans during the next few weeks, as reported by geo.tv.

