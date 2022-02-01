Hancocks Jewel of the Month for this February is the beautiful Edwardian era Tiffany & Co. diamond heart pendant.

Hancocks Jewel of the Month for this February is the beautiful Edwardian era Tiffany & Co. diamond heart pendant.

The heart motif has been used in jewellery since the Middle Ages, gaining popularity during the era of courtly love. It is perhaps the most popular and enduring of symbols and each era has found new ways to depict it and embellish it.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



With its elegant domed and rounded form, this stunning piece is a substantial one inch wide and tall. It is fully pavé set with sparkling antique European brilliant cut diamonds set in platinum and backed with 18ct gold suspended from a detachable diamond set loop.

The sign of a quality piece of jewellery can be gauged by the appearance of the back of the jewel and when we turn this one over, we can see the incredibly fine hand piercing that allows maximum light into the piece along with the lovely fluted gold frame.

The quality of craftsmanship is superb and as with all fine jewellery, the back is as beautifully finished as the front. The diamonds are estimated to weigh around 3.8cts in total and are of lovely quality, have been well matched and are bright and lively.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.