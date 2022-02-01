F1 makes vaccines mandatory for 2022 season

Covid-19 vaccines will be mandatory for everybody participating in the 2022 season of F1



First revealed in the Times newspaper, and then confirmed by the FIA to BBC Sport, the decision has been made to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all F1 personnel this year. Mandating vaccines lead to a relaxation of Covid restrictions within F1 its bosses believe.

“F1 (FOM) will require all travelling personnel to be fully vaxxed, and will not request exemptions”, said a spokesman for F1 – which runs the commercial side of the sport, including deciding the calendar.

Basically, this decision means that anybody working within the paddock will have to be fully jabbed. This applies to all drivers, team officials, hospitality workers, members of the media, and any guests attending races.

As all the current drivers are believed to have already been fully vaccinated, this decision should not have any impact on their competing, as they look forward to a record 23-race calendar this season.

This plan had been agreed upon at the meeting of the world council of governing body the FIA last month, but there has been a delay in communicating it. Of course, vaccine policies and protocols of each individual country where races take place, will be adhered to, as reported by bbc.com.

