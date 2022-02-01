Drunk driver causes bar terrace chaos in Alicante’s Torrevieja.

On the afternoon of Monday, January 31, a drunk driver caused chaos in Torrevieja. According to the Department of Safety and Emergencies of the City Council of Torrevieja, the driver lost control of their vehicle as they were heading down La Loma street.

They were heading towards the corner of Patricio Zammit when they hit multiple parked vehicles. The driver then managed to crash into the terrace of a bar.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The emergency services quickly rushed to the scene of the incident. Both the Guardia Civil and the Local Police attended. The officers soon discovered that the person who was driving the car was drunk and was over the allowed alcohol limit.

The officers checked that no one had been hurt during the chaos. The driver was taken into custody by the Guardia Civil. A report on the incident has already been drawn up.

The driver caused significant damage to a bar’s terrace. The awning and signage had completely collapsed as the driver crashed through the terrace.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.